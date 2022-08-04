Walsall police issue appeal to find man wanted on suspicion of stalking and coercive control

Officers are looking to trace Stephen Willetts, 41, from Walsall.
He is wanted on suspicion of stalking and coercive control.
The appeal was released on social media late on Tuesday night.
It said: "WANTED Do you know where Stephen Willetts is?
"The 41-year-old from Walsall is wanted on suspicion of stalking and coercive control."
If you know where he is, contact us via Live Chat at http://west-midlands.police.uk, quoting 20/1772517/21," the post concluded.
