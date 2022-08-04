Notification Settings

Walsall police issue appeal to find man wanted on suspicion of stalking and coercive control

By Mark Morris

Walsall police are appealing for help to find a "wanted" man.

Wanted! Do you know where Stephen Willetts is?
Officers are looking to trace Stephen Willetts, 41, from Walsall.

He is wanted on suspicion of stalking and coercive control.

The appeal was released on social media late on Tuesday night.

If you know where he is, contact us via Live Chat at http://west-midlands.police.uk, quoting 20/1772517/21," the post concluded.

Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

Group Digital Editor

MNA Group Digital Editor at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

