Fourth suspect appears in court charged with murdering teenager in Wolverhampton

Ronan Kanda

Ronan, aged16, was attacked on Mount Road, Lanesfield, on June 29 and died at the scene.

Joseph Whittaker, 18, of Raven Hays Road, Birmingham, appeared at Walsall Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

Whittaker made no plea and was remanded into custody.

He will next appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday.

It comes after a 20-year-old and two youths appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court charged with murder on July 6.

No pleas were made and all three defendants appeared by video link and spoke only to confirm their names and addresses.