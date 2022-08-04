Notification Settings

Fourth suspect appears in court charged with murdering teenager in Wolverhampton

By Lisa O'Brien

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of schoolboy Ronan Kanda, who was stabbed to death in Wolverhampton.

Ronan Kanda
Ronan Kanda

Ronan, aged16, was attacked on Mount Road, Lanesfield, on June 29 and died at the scene.

Joseph Whittaker, 18, of Raven Hays Road, Birmingham, appeared at Walsall Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

Whittaker made no plea and was remanded into custody.

He will next appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday.

It comes after a 20-year-old and two youths appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court charged with murder on July 6.

No pleas were made and all three defendants appeared by video link and spoke only to confirm their names and addresses.

Judge Michael Chambers QC set a trial date for April 24 next year and adjourned the case until September 19 for a plea and case management hearing.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

