Man, 69, made 13 threatening 999 calls to police in 75 minutes

During the calls to Staffordshire Police, Ronald Anthony Regan made threats toward officers and claimed he was going to kill someone and stab someone.

The prosecution said that he had been calling to ‘get attention’.

Ronald Anthony Regan, 69, of Chivelstone Grove, Trentham, pleaded guilty to misuse of the public communications network at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre on July 26.

Staffordshire Police is now urging people to ‘think before they dial’ following Regan's series of calls which took place in June.

Lisa Cope, head of the force contact centre, said: "As a direct result of prolific calls like these, we are unable to deal with genuine emergencies.

"It puts additional pressure on the force’s contact centre at a time when the numbers of people getting in touch via emergency and non-emergency methods is continuing to increase."

Regan is due to be sentenced on August 24.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "Only call 999 in an emergency – when someone is in immediate danger or when a crime is in progress.