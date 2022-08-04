Man arrested and weapon seized as armed police descend on Great Wyrley

Stock image

Police were called to Hilton Lane at about 7.35pm on Wednesday.

Officers seized a BB gun at the scene.

A 52-year-old man, from Great Wyrley, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a firearm without a licence.

A spokeswoman for Staffordshire Police said: "Police were called at 7.35pm on Wednesday to reports of a man with a firearm on Hilton Lane, Great Wyrley.

