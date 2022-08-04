Notification Settings

Man arrested and weapon seized as armed police descend on Great Wyrley

By Lisa O'Brien

Armed police descended on a Great Wyrley street after reports of a man with a firearm.

Stock image
Police were called to Hilton Lane at about 7.35pm on Wednesday.

Officers seized a BB gun at the scene.

A 52-year-old man, from Great Wyrley, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a firearm without a licence.

A spokeswoman for Staffordshire Police said: "Police were called at 7.35pm on Wednesday to reports of a man with a firearm on Hilton Lane, Great Wyrley.

"A BB gun was seized at the scene.

"Firearms officers attended and arrested a 52-year-old man, from Great Wyrley, on suspicion of criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a firearm without a licence.

"He remains in custody."

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

