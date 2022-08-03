Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Sedgley tenant removed just months after moving in due to intimidation and alleged drug dealing

By Adam SmithCrimePublished:

A new tenant caused so much trouble in the few months he lived in Sedgley has been evicted by Dudley Council.

View Field, Sedgley
View Field, Sedgley

A nuisance tenant, who has caused fear and intimidation, has been ordered to leave the View Field property within months of moving in.

Dudley Council and West Midlands Police brought a case against Adam Delamere after numerous complaints of extreme anti-social behaviour were received.

Complaints included the abuse and intimidation of neighbours as well as noise nuisance caused by drunken behaviour and large gatherings of youths around the property.

There were also allegations the property was being used for drug dealing.

The case was heard at Walsall Magistrates’ Court today (August 2) and a full closure order served on the tenant for three months.

This means the property will be closed to all access for three months and the tenant, along with family members and visitors are unable to live in or visit the property during this period.

Councillor Laura Taylor-Childs, cabinet member for housing and communities, said: "Neighbours have lived in fear of this tenant and his associates, which is completely unacceptable.

"I commend the work of our anti-social behaviour team for bringing this case to court and I am pleased the judge ruled in our favour.

"We will be looking to take further action in this case to bring this tenancy to an end."

Crime
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News