Sedgley tenant removed just months after moving in due to intimidation and alleged drug dealing

View Field, Sedgley

A nuisance tenant, who has caused fear and intimidation, has been ordered to leave the View Field property within months of moving in.

Dudley Council and West Midlands Police brought a case against Adam Delamere after numerous complaints of extreme anti-social behaviour were received.

Complaints included the abuse and intimidation of neighbours as well as noise nuisance caused by drunken behaviour and large gatherings of youths around the property.

There were also allegations the property was being used for drug dealing.

The case was heard at Walsall Magistrates’ Court today (August 2) and a full closure order served on the tenant for three months.

This means the property will be closed to all access for three months and the tenant, along with family members and visitors are unable to live in or visit the property during this period.

Councillor Laura Taylor-Childs, cabinet member for housing and communities, said: "Neighbours have lived in fear of this tenant and his associates, which is completely unacceptable.

"I commend the work of our anti-social behaviour team for bringing this case to court and I am pleased the judge ruled in our favour.