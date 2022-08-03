No arrests nearly two months on from large-scale cannabis farm found at disused school

Kent Street, Walsall

Police found 711 cannabis plants at the former Abu Bakr Boys' School building on Kent Street, Walsall on Saturday, June 12.

Inside the former Abu Bakr Boys' School. Photo: West Midlands Police.

The total estimated value of the plants is believed to exceed £700k.

In a bizarre turn of events, after the farm had been cleared by officers, three people broke into the building.

Images shared on social media showed police removing a youth and two men from the building on Monday evening, at around 6pm.

Kent Street, Walsall

The group, aged 15, 18 and 25, were all arrested and released later without charge.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We can confirm that no arrests have been made at this time with enquiries ongoing.