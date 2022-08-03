Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

No arrests nearly two months on from large-scale cannabis farm found at disused school

By Nathan RoweWalsallCrimePublished:

No arrests have been made nearly two months on from a huge drug bust at a disused school.

Kent Street, Walsall
Kent Street, Walsall

Police found 711 cannabis plants at the former Abu Bakr Boys' School building on Kent Street, Walsall on Saturday, June 12.

Inside the former Abu Bakr Boys' School. Photo: West Midlands Police.

The total estimated value of the plants is believed to exceed £700k.

In a bizarre turn of events, after the farm had been cleared by officers, three people broke into the building.

Images shared on social media showed police removing a youth and two men from the building on Monday evening, at around 6pm.

Kent Street, Walsall

The group, aged 15, 18 and 25, were all arrested and released later without charge.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We can confirm that no arrests have been made at this time with enquiries ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police using reference 20/546758/22.

Crime
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News