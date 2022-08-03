Notification Settings

Fourth person charged with murdering teenager in Wolverhampton

By Nathan Rowe

A fourth person has been charged with the murder of schoolboy Ronan Kanda, who was stabbed to death in Wolverhampton.

Ronan Kanda

The 16-year-old was attacked on Mount Road, in Lanesfield, on June 29 and died at the scene.

Officers have now charged an 18-year-old man.

Joseph Whittaker, of Raven Hays Road, Birmingham, has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Walsall Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.

It comes after a 20-year-old and two youths appeared in Wolverhampton crown court charged with murder on July 6.

No pleas were made and all three defendants appeared by video link and spoke only to confirm their names and addresses.

Judge Michael Chambers QC set a trial date for April 24 next year and adjourned the case until September 19 for a plea and case management hearing.

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

