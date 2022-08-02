Notification Settings

Teen robbers locked up after targeting lone men in Wolverhampton with handgun

By Eleanor LawsonPublished: Last Updated:

Two 17-year-olds from Bilston have been locked up for more than 15 years for a series of robberies across Wolverhampton that involved threatening men with a handgun.

The 17-year-olds targeted men walking alone through Wolverhampton

The teens targeted men walking alone and proceeded to threaten them with a handgun or made a threat that they were carrying a weapon, causing "great distress" for many victims.

Working together, they carried out a series of robberies around Wolverhampton in August 2021.

Detectives carefully investigated each crime and the boys, who can’t be named due to their age, who were both from Bilston, were arrested in August 2021.

They were charged with robbery and possessing a firearm with intent to cause violence.

On February 17, they were found guilty at a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court and sentenced on Wednesday last week.

One was sentenced to eight years and six months. The other for seven years.

Detective Constable Joanna Harris said: “These young men caused great distress for many men around Wolverhampton.

“It is not acceptable for anyone not to feel safe on our streets and we continue to work hard to ensure people are safe.”

If you have details on people responsible for crime in your area, call the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111. They will not ask your name or trace your call. You may even be entitled to a cash reward.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

