Key player in £300k Black Country drugs network jailed for six years

Hamza Shahzad has been jailed for six years

Hamza Shahzad was stopped by officers on Hill Street, Brierley Hill, in March this year, and drugs and cash were found inside the car he was in.

Following a search of Shahzad’s home on Woodland Drive, Smethwick, police seized more drugs, including crack cocaine and heroin.

Further investigations linked him to drugs supply into Dudley and Stourbridge from Smethwick.

They identified Shahzad as a key player in the ‘Charlie line’ and evidence showed he was involved in dealing drugs between May 2021 to March 2022.

Police estimate that street deals worth more than £300,000 were made during this time.

On Wednesday, July 27 the 21-year-old pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drugs at Wolverhampton Crown Court. He was jailed for six years.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "It’s the latest success against county lines drug dealers.

"Catching county lines drug dealers is a priority for us because it often involves the exploitation of children and vulnerable people.

"It’s linked to serious violence between drug gangs and crime committed by users to fuel their addictions.

"Anyone who thinks getting involved in drugs supply is an easy way of making big money needs to think again.

"We have a specialist County Lines taskforce to target these dealers and there’s a strong chance they will end up behind bars.

"Help us. Tell the charity Crimestoppers who is responsible for dealing drugs in your area. They will not ask your name or trace your call.