Pot plants: Man arrested over cannabis grown in garden

Police raided the property on Sunday morning and arrested a man at the premises.
North Worcestershire Police tweeted: "Officers carried out a warrant under the misuse of drugs act in Kidderminster this morning.
"One male has been arrested and enquiries are ongoing.
"If you want to let us know about criminal activity where you live you can report your concerns anonymously to Crimestoppers UK."
