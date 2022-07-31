Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Pot plants: Man arrested over cannabis grown in garden

By Adam SmithKidderminsterCrimePublished:

A Kidderminster man has been arrested after cannabis was found growing in pots in his back garden.

The cannabis plants in a Kidderminster garden
The cannabis plants in a Kidderminster garden

Police raided the property on Sunday morning and arrested a man at the premises.

North Worcestershire Police tweeted: "Officers carried out a warrant under the misuse of drugs act in Kidderminster this morning.

"One male has been arrested and enquiries are ongoing.

"If you want to let us know about criminal activity where you live you can report your concerns anonymously to Crimestoppers UK."

Crime
News
Kidderminster
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News