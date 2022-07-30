Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man charged over series of ‘targeted' shootings

By Nathan RoweBirminghamCrimePublished:

A man has been charged over a series of shootings which saw guns fired at properties in what police called "targeted" attacks.

Highfield Road - Google Maps
Highfield Road - Google Maps

Three of the firearms discharges took place on Highfield Road, Birmingham, on July 24, 25 and 28 – with the other happening in College Road on July 27.

Sameer Khan, aged 26, is accused of opening fire at properties in Alum Rock.

No-one was hurt in the shootings but windows were shattered and doors damaged.

Khan was arrested at his home in Highfield Road on Friday) and was due to appear in court on Saturday.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We’ve charged a man over a series of shootings at homes in Birmingham this week.

"Sameer Khan, aged 26, is accused of opening fire at properties in Alum Rock during what we believe were targeted attacks in the early hours of the morning.

"Three of the firearms discharges were in Highfield Road – on 24, 25 and 28 July – with the other happening in College Road on 27 July. No one was hurt in the shootings but windows were shattered and doors damaged.

"We arrested Khan from his home in Highfield Road on 29 July."

Khan has been charged with conspiring to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life, possessing a banned firearm, namely a .44 Smith & Wesson revolver, possessing ammunition for a firearm without a certificate and possessing a firearm when prohibited for five years.

Crime
News
Birmingham
Local Hubs
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News