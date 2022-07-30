Man charged over series of ‘targeted' shootings

Highfield Road - Google Maps

Three of the firearms discharges took place on Highfield Road, Birmingham, on July 24, 25 and 28 – with the other happening in College Road on July 27.

Sameer Khan, aged 26, is accused of opening fire at properties in Alum Rock.

No-one was hurt in the shootings but windows were shattered and doors damaged.

Khan was arrested at his home in Highfield Road on Friday) and was due to appear in court on Saturday.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We’ve charged a man over a series of shootings at homes in Birmingham this week.

"Sameer Khan, aged 26, is accused of opening fire at properties in Alum Rock during what we believe were targeted attacks in the early hours of the morning.

"Three of the firearms discharges were in Highfield Road – on 24, 25 and 28 July – with the other happening in College Road on 27 July. No one was hurt in the shootings but windows were shattered and doors damaged.

"We arrested Khan from his home in Highfield Road on 29 July."