Man sentenced to 25 years for attempted murder in Black Country

By Deborah Hardiman

A man has been jailed for 25 years for attempting to murder his ex-partner's new lover in the Black Country.

Nathaniel Nugent. Photo: West Midlands Police

Victim Solomon Gordon suffered life-threatening injuries when he was stabbed at least four times by Nathaniel Nugent who had sneaked into the woman's home, in Suffolk Road, Wednesbury, on July 24 last year.

Nugent, who was arrested at a Walsall studio days later, had denied attempted murder but following a trial the jury at Wolverhampton Crown Court found him guilty.

The defendant, who had a difficult relationship with the mother of his son, had sneaked in through an open window last summer after hearing noises coming from the premises. He found Mr Gordon wearing a face covering and appearing to be assaulting the woman.

Nugent should not have been anywhere near the woman due to him being subject to a restraining order meant to prevent him from contacting her following previous problems between them.

In sentencing him Judge Simon Ward told the defendant: "There are substantial grounds to believe that you could cause members of the public really serious harm by the commissioning of further offence.

"That is due to your violent past and the knife carrying and you have been convicted of attempted murder."

Nugent, of Clive Road, Redditch, under the terms of the sentence was will serve at least 18 years and will serve nine years on licence.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

