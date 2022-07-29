Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Killer father has sentence increased by three years

By Lisa O'BrienBirminghamCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A father who was found guilty of killing his son has had his prison sentence increased by judges at the Court of Appeal.

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes
Arthur Labinjo-Hughes

Thomas Hughes was sentenced to 21 years for the manslaughter of his six-year-old son, Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, and his partner Emma Tustin was jailed for life with a minimum term of 29 years in December last year for murder.

The pair appealed against the length of their sentences - which were also referred to appeal court judges for being unduly lenient.

Judges have now extended Hughes' jail term by three years – to 24 years, while Tustin's has remained unchanged.

Emma Tustin and Thomas Hughes

Tustin and Hughes were convicted of killing the youngster, who suffered an unsurvivable brain injury while in Tustin's care at her home in Cranmore Road, Solihull, in June 2020.

Arthur, whose body was also covered in 130 bruises, died in hospital the next day.

He was poisoned, starved and beaten by Tustin, 32, and Hughes, 29, in a prolonged campaign of abuse.

It emerged at their trial at Coventry Crown Court that Arthur had been seen by social workers just two months before his death, after concerns were raised by his paternal grandmother, Joanne Hughes, but they concluded there were “no safeguarding concerns”.

Jailing the pair in December, Mr Justice Mark Wall QC said: “This cruel and inhuman treatment of Arthur was a deliberate decision by you to brush off his cries for help as naughtiness.”

The judge called Hughes’ “encouragement” of his girlfriend’s actions “chilling”.

Crime
News
Birmingham
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News