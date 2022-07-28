Staffordshire Police plan crackdown on anti-social behaviour this summer

Staffordshire Police want to tackle anti-social behaviour

Using local knowledge and analysis of recent crime trends, patrols will be targeted to provide visible reassurance and help to prevent ASB and other criminality.

Throughout the summer months, local policing teams will be holding community engagement events, both in person and online, to discuss any issues and offer crime prevention advice.

Local neighbourhood commanders will also keep additional powers for tactics such as dispersal order under continual review.

Diversionary activities linked to the Space summer programme, a scheme funded and coordinated by the Staffordshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner’s Office, provides activities and new experiences for young people aged between eight and 17 across Staffordshire.

The programme strives to increase skills, improve health and wellbeing and create opportunities, while also aiming to reduce levels of anti-social behaviour during the school summer holidays.

Chief Inspector Laura Morrey, force lead for ASB, said: “We don’t underestimate the impact anti-social behaviour can have on communities, which is why tackling it is an everyday commitment for us and our partners in Staffordshire.

“During the school holidays we tend to see an increase in complaints of anti-social behaviour where young people are identified as being responsible. We want young people to have fun this summer, but to do so safely and be aware of the potential consequences of their actions or how they might affect others.

“The Space summer programme is a brilliant opportunity for young people to take part in enjoyable positive activities that increase their skills and improve their health and wellbeing.

“Officers play a key role in helping to identify locations for Space sessions and reach out and engage with young people to encourage them to participate in some of the diversionary activities on offer. We also continue to work closely with partner agencies including the Youth Offending Service to provide the help and support children and teenagers may need.”

Staffordshire Commissioner for Police, Fire & Rescue and Crime, Ben Adams said: “Space clearly makes a difference, providing memorable experiences for many while diverting some away from potential involvement in low-level crime and anti-social behaviour.

“The activities provide an opportunity for Staffordshire Police and partners to engage with young people who may be going through a difficult time to help nurture, support and develop them and this is why I have committed to Space running for a further 3 years.

“Activities are now available to book online and I am looking forward to calling into sessions to see the scheme in action.”

Space 2022 runs from July 25 – August 26 and offers a range of activities including swimming and gym passes, sports and park events, trips out and arts and crafts.