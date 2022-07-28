Pensioner among those arrested following street brawl in West Bromwich

The men, who have not been named, were arrested when officers were called to the John Street area of the town on Tuesday afternoon.
Among those involved was a 71-year-old man.
West Midlands Police stated: "We were called to a report of disorder involving a machete, in John Street, West Bromwich, at around 5.10pm on Tuesday.
"Three men, aged 20-22, were arrested on suspicion of public order offences and have been released under investigation.
"A further two men, aged 71 and 32, were also arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon. The 71-year-old has been released without charge and the 32-year-old has been released under investigation."