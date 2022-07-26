Pair in court over Wolverhampton street fight

Southall Road in Ashmore Park. Photo: Google.

Joshua Francis, 21, and Myckel Betty, aged 19, each faced three counts of wounding at a hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday.

The case relates to an incident where armed police were called to reports of a fight in Southall Road, in Ashmore Park, Wednesfield on June 24.

Three men aged 26, 37 and 39 suffered life-changing injuries during the incident.

A trial has been set for next March.