Pair in court over Wolverhampton street fight

Joshua Francis, 21, and Myckel Betty, aged 19, each faced three counts of wounding at a hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday.
The case relates to an incident where armed police were called to reports of a fight in Southall Road, in Ashmore Park, Wednesfield on June 24.
Three men aged 26, 37 and 39 suffered life-changing injuries during the incident.
A trial has been set for next March.
Betty, of Stoke-on-Trent, was remanded in custody while Francis, of Dunstable, Bedfordshire, was granted bail.