Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Pair in court over Wolverhampton street fight

By Deborah HardimanWednesfieldCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Two men have appeared in court charged in connection with a street that left three men seriously injured in Wolverhampton.

Southall Road in Ashmore Park. Photo: Google.
Southall Road in Ashmore Park. Photo: Google.

Joshua Francis, 21, and Myckel Betty, aged 19, each faced three counts of wounding at a hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday.

The case relates to an incident where armed police were called to reports of a fight in Southall Road, in Ashmore Park, Wednesfield on June 24.

Three men aged 26, 37 and 39 suffered life-changing injuries during the incident.

A trial has been set for next March.

Betty, of Stoke-on-Trent, was remanded in custody while Francis, of Dunstable, Bedfordshire, was granted bail.

Crime
News
Wednesfield
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News