Jailed: West Bromwich man tried to stab his stepfather in bed

Shane Murphy will not be entitled to release until he is considered safe.

Murphy previously pleaded guilty to an offence of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to Mark Rowley and two offences of making threats to kill Mr Rowley and his half-brother, Alex, on August 27 last year.

Mr Nigel Stelling, prosecuting, told Wolverhampton Crown Court that Murphy, aged 23, held a knife at Mr Rowley's throat during the incident, which happened at the family home, in Young Street, Greets Green, West Bromwich, shortly after midnight.

"He was under the influence of alcohol and cocaine," said Mr Stelling.

He went back downstairs and armed himself with a kitchen knife and went back upstairs to his mother's and stepfather's bedroom. His mother woke up and recounts that he told her he was doing it for her and that he didn't care if he lost his job and went to prison.

"At this point she didn't realise that he had a knife in his hand because it was dark. she told him to go to bed. He ignored her and got into the bed and straddled his stepfather who woke up to find the defendant holding a knife at his throat.

"His mother screamed for help which alerted his half-brother," Mr Stelling said.

Mr Stelling said Alex Rowley was able to pull Murphy out of the room and down the stairs, where Murphy went to the kitchen and armed himself with two more knives.

During the confrontation Murphy punched his half-brother, who was able to close the kitchen door to contain Murphy, who was heard "stabbing at the door" before smashing the pane of glass.

Mr Stelling said the police were called and drew their Taser to get Murphy, a fast food restaurant worker, during his arrest.

The court heard that during his interview a remorseful Murphy told the officers that he had felt "out of control" and made unsubstantiated claims that he had previously been physically abused.

Mitigating barrister Mr Devon Small said: "He is only 23 and has never been in trouble before and doesn't dispute the account given by his family. He'd been out with friends and accepts he had a lot to drink and was taking cocaine."

Mr Small said Murphy was affected by the death of his grandmother six months prior to the incident and told officers his actions may have been triggered by matters from his past.

Sentencing him, Judge John Butterfield QC said that while the two men had not suffered injuries, he had taken in account the issue of dangerousness.

"You have an issue regarding rage towards your stepfather", he said,

The judge told a sobbing Murphy that he hoped that in time he would overcome his issues with the help of the love of his family.

He jailed him an an extended term of six years and 11 months. Murphy must serve two-thirds before being considered for release.