Man seriously injured in stabbing at Cannock nature reserve

The entrance to Mill Green Nature Reserve, Cannock. Photo: Google.

The 20-year-old was set upon following a confrontation in Mill Green Nature Reserve, after being approached by a group of men shortly before 7.30pm on Saturday.

Staffordshire Police said the victim was able to make his way to nearby Eastern Way where he was helped by members of the public before being taken to hospital where he is currently in a "stable condition".

Detectives have launched an investigation and want to speak to witnesses who were in the area at the time or noticed a group acting suspiciously.