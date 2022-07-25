Notification Settings

Man seriously injured in stabbing at Cannock nature reserve

By Deborah Hardiman

A man suffered serious leg injuries when he was repeatedly stabbed during an incident at a Cannock nature reserve.

The entrance to Mill Green Nature Reserve, Cannock. Photo: Google.
The 20-year-old was set upon following a confrontation in Mill Green Nature Reserve, after being approached by a group of men shortly before 7.30pm on Saturday.

Staffordshire Police said the victim was able to make his way to nearby Eastern Way where he was helped by members of the public before being taken to hospital where he is currently in a "stable condition".

Detectives have launched an investigation and want to speak to witnesses who were in the area at the time or noticed a group acting suspiciously.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should message the force on Facebook or Twitter quoting incident number 731 of July 23, or phone 101.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

