Vandals armed with golf balls kill duck and damage greenhouse in Stafford

Police have launched a search for the culprits after a greenhouse was damaged when it was pelted with balls in the Victoria Road area of Stafford, and the duck was then found dead in a nearby pool.

Officers were called to the premises following reports of criminal damage. When they arrived they found five panes of glass had been damaged along with golf balls inside the greenhouse.

The incident took place between 9pm on July 7 and 7am the following day.

Staffordshire Police stated: "Sadly a deceased duck was also found in a nearby pond having sustained a head wound from being struck by a golf ball. Officers are currently reviewing CCTV footage of the area at the time of the offence."