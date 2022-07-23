Notification Settings

Chubby and skinny pair of thieves wanted for Wombourne village shop raid

Published:

Staffordshire Police are hoping Wombourne residents remember seeing two thieves with a passing resemblance to Laurel and Hardy escaping on a moped.

Wombourne

A "chubby" thief and his "very skinny" accomplice stole a phone, bank cards and cash from a village shop before fleeing the Planks Lane store on a moped around 6.45am on July 20.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "Whilst paying for goods, they have taken a mobile phone, along with two bank cards and £100 cash from on top of the till and made good their escape. Offenders have left on a moped in an unknown direction."

The "chubby" thief wore a dark jacket and jeans, along with a motorcycle helmet over dark hair and facial hair. His "very slim" accomplice wore a dark jacket and jeans.

