Four police officers injured and vehicles damaged in 50-person brawl in Wolverhampton

Ruskin Road. Photo: Google Maps

Around 50 people were involved in the brawl on Ruskin Road just before 5pm on Wednesday.

During the incident, two police cars and a police van were damaged and items of uniform were stolen from one of the police vehicles.

In addition to this, a man and a woman suffered minor injuries.

No arrests have been made and police have been speaking to witnesses to understand what caused the disorder.

One resident described driving through the area as like "driving through the Bronx".

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We responded to a large disorder in Ruskin Road in Wolverhampton just before 5pm yesterday.

"Around 50 people were involved.

"A man and a woman received minor injuries to their head and back respectively.

"In addition, four police officers were injured after missiles were thrown at them. Two police cars and a police van were also damaged.

"We are investigating after items of uniform were stolen from one of the police vehicles.

"We’ve not arrested anyone so far, but have been speaking to witnesses to understand what caused the disorder and the events that followed.

"We would still like to hear from you if you have information or footage and haven’t yet spoken to us. You can contact us via our website west-midlands.police.uk quoting log 3152 of 20/7."

Earlier in the year, a 41-year-old man was shot in the face on the same road.