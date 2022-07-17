Man charged with attempted murder following Birmingham stabbing

Adam Ali, from Ashington in Northumberland, is accused of carrying out the attack in Shadwell Street at 4.15pm on Friday (15 July).
The victim, in his 30s, suffered multiple stab wounds and was left with serious injuries.
His condition is improving and he's expected to make a recovery but he remains in hospital.
West Midlands police officers arrested Ali, 24, in Tower Street car park shortly after the stabbing and he was charged him attempted murder late last night (July 16).
He’s due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday.
Officers are still appealing for witnesses and anyone with information or mobile phone footage is being encouraged to get in touch via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk quoting crime ref 20/644660/22