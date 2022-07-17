Man charged with attempted murder following Birmingham stabbing

Soho & Victoria Neighbourhood Team officer patrolling in and around Cape Hill and the Windmill Shopping centre.

Adam Ali, from Ashington in Northumberland, is accused of carrying out the attack in Shadwell Street at 4.15pm on Friday (15 July).

The victim, in his 30s, suffered multiple stab wounds and was left with serious injuries.

His condition is improving and he's expected to make a recovery but he remains in hospital.

West Midlands police officers arrested Ali, 24, in Tower Street car park shortly after the stabbing and he was charged him attempted murder late last night (July 16).

He’s due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday.