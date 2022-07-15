Notification Settings

Walsall teen to stand trial on terrorism charges

By Deborah Hardiman

A Walsall teenager arrested on terror charges has denied the allegations. Vaughn Conrad Dolphin, 19, from Aldridge, was arrested in Cheshire last month.

He appeared at the Old Bailey, in London, on Friday(15) charged with offences under the Terrorism Act and the Explosive Substances Act.

The matter was adjourned and Dolphin, who denies the allegations, will stand trial in Birmingham next March.

Crime
News
Aldridge
Walsall
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

