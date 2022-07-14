Man, 54, pleads guilty to trespassing at Walsall town centre flat in Covid lockdown

Mr Ian Hadley pleaded guilty to an offence of affray on June 1, 2020 and he pleaded guilty to an offence of burglary at a property, in Bradford Lane, Walsall, on June 4 also in 2020.
The 54-year-old appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday(14).
Judge Michael Fowler said: "To me this matter has passed the custody threshold, but it doesn't mean custody will follow."
Th case was adjourned until next month for reports. Hadley, of Wharf Mews, Darby End, in Dudley was granted unconditional bail.