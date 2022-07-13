People can get advice on spotting and avoiding rogue traders from the Citizen’s Advice Consumer Service.

Staffordshire County Council’s Trading Standards service has issued the warning after receiving more than 20 reports within the last two months.

Rogues in the landscaping and gardening business are fairly common.

Landscaping is an unregulated industry, which means that anyone can have a go, even those who have no training or experience at all.

Tell tail signs of so-called rogue landscapers include cheap prices, verbal quotes only, no references, offers to start immediately and asking for cash up front.

Claiming trees are illegal and need to be cut down is another trick of the trade.

In a recent case, a crew of workers claimed to be from a legitimate established gardening company in South Staffordshire.

They carried out work to have trees removed from an elderly couple’s garden.

Despite being challenged several times about their genuineness, the rogue traders insisted that they were from the company and attempted to charge the homeowner £2,000 for the work.

Knowing that this didn’t feel right, the homeowner agreed to pay £400 and said he was going to contact the authorities. Hearing this, the rogue traders left.

Trading Standards officers are now reminding people to be wary of any unsolicited calls to their home.

Anyone approached on their doorstep, or who feels threatened should call the police on 101.

Victoria Wilson, cabinet member responsible for Trading Standards at Staffordshire County Council, said: “Keeping communities safe is our priority and this includes protecting people from rogue traders and doorstep crime.

“Rogue gardeners and landscapers tend to be more active in the summer months and often prey on the vulnerable, particularly the elderly. It’s really important that people look out for the signs, remain vigilant and keep an eye out for elderly friends, relatives and neighbours.

“For example, look out for companies offering cheap prices.

"This may seem like an attractive offer but they will probably use cheap products, inexperienced staff and do a poor job.

"Furthermore, fixing poor landscaping work can be much more expensive to put right than picking a more expensive company in the first place. Also watch out for people who can start straight away. Rarely will you find good workers that can start immediately.

“If you are suspicious about an individual, think about calling a friend or relative for a second opinion and ensure they are not permitted entry until you are satisfied that they are genuine. And, if you’re approached by a cold caller or someone asking for money for work they claim to have carried out, report it to the police on 101.”