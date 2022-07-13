Second attempted murder charge over petrol station car fire attack

The Texaco petrol station on Himley Road. Photo: SnapperSK

A 20-year-old man suffered serious burns during the car fire on the forecourt of the Texaco garage in Himley Road, Gornal Wood, at around 7pm on June 2 .

Grant Thomas, aged 30, of Lower Gornal, has been charged with attempted murder and bailed by police ahead of his appearance at Dudley Magistrates Court next week.

Another 30-year-old, Stephen Burden of Wilkinson Road, in Moxley near Darlaston, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court earlier this week charged with the same offence. He was remanded in custody until July 25.