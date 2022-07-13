Notification Settings

Second attempted murder charge over petrol station car fire attack

By Deborah Hardiman

A second suspect has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a petrol station fire that left a man seriously injured.

The Texaco petrol station on Himley Road. Photo: SnapperSK

A 20-year-old man suffered serious burns during the car fire on the forecourt of the Texaco garage in Himley Road, Gornal Wood, at around 7pm on June 2 .

Grant Thomas, aged 30, of Lower Gornal, has been charged with attempted murder and bailed by police ahead of his appearance at Dudley Magistrates Court next week.

Another 30-year-old, Stephen Burden of Wilkinson Road, in Moxley near Darlaston, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court earlier this week charged with the same offence. He was remanded in custody until July 25.

The 20-year-old victim has not been named by West Midlands Police.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

