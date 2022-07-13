Man arrested on suspicion of arson attack on Sedgley bungalow

The blaze broke out early on Tuesday morning, at a bungalow on Dormston Drive.
A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We’re investigating a fire at a bungalow on Dormston Drive, Sedgley, at around 5.50am on July 12.
"Fortunately no one was injured during the fire. A 60-year-old man was arrested suspicion of arson shortly after, by colleagues in West Mercia."
The spokesman added: "He’s been brought into our custody for questioning. Anyone with any information should contact us via Live Chat on our website or call us on 101 quoting crime reference 20/567099/22."
Residents were shocked to see a burnt out bungalow when they woke on Tuesday.
Tracey Meddings said: "One of the bungalows was burnt out when I went past with my dog at 6.30am, it was horrible to see."
Lisa Walker added: "A bungalow exploded about 5.25am this morning, I live right by them was a horrible sound thankfully no one is hurt."