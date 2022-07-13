Man arrested on suspicion of arson attack on Sedgley bungalow

STAFFORD COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 05/02/2019 - House Fire in Sycamore Lane, Highfields, Stafford....

The blaze broke out early on Tuesday morning, at a bungalow on Dormston Drive.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We’re investigating a fire at a bungalow on Dormston Drive, Sedgley, at around 5.50am on July 12.

"Fortunately no one was injured during the fire. A 60-year-old man was arrested suspicion of arson shortly after, by colleagues in West Mercia."

The spokesman added: "He’s been brought into our custody for questioning. Anyone with any information should contact us via Live Chat on our website or call us on 101 quoting crime reference 20/567099/22."

Residents were shocked to see a burnt out bungalow when they woke on Tuesday.

Tracey Meddings said: "One of the bungalows was burnt out when I went past with my dog at 6.30am, it was horrible to see."