A police car

The white Range Rover was stolen from a property off Oak Way, Streethay, near Lichfield and driven away in the direction of Lichfield Trent Valley Railway Station off the A5127 on Monday.

An investigation is underway and officers are currently conducting house-to-house inquires. Anyone who may have closed circuit television images or dashcam footage of the area at about 1am on July 11 is being asked to get in touch.

Lichfield police said the thieves may be using keyless relay devices or so-called skeleton keys to steal vehicles are are now urging residents to take steps to protect their property by investing it security kit.

Inspector Karen Green, of the Lichfield Local Policing Team, said: “I would urge anyone who has a keyless vehicle to invest in a Faraday pouch to protect themselves and their property.

“All vehicle owners should be vigilant to any suspicious activity in and around their communities and report any concerns to police.”

Owners of keyless operated vehicles are being encouraged to: -

• Consider purchasing a key security pouch, also known as a Faraday pouch, to store car entry devices to block the the key signal

• Always check car doors have locked after pressing the key fob

• Park in a garage, or another secure area

• Use a steering wheel lock