Police called to reports of 'men fighting with machete and baseball bat' on canal towpath

Canal Street, Amblecote. Photo: Google

Officers were called to Canal Street, Amblecote, at about 5.30pm on Monday.

People reported seeing a number of police vehicles in the area along with officers.

Police said when officers arrived and searched the area, there was no sign of the group.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We were called to a report of men fighting with a machete and a baseball bat on a canal towpath at Canal Street, Amblecote, at around 5.30pm on Monday.