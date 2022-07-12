Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police called to reports of 'men fighting with machete and baseball bat' on canal towpath

By Lisa O'BrienStourbridgeCrimePublished: Last Updated: Comments

Police were called to a canal towpath in Stourbridge after reports of men fighting with a machete and a baseball bat.

Canal Street, Amblecote. Photo: Google
Canal Street, Amblecote. Photo: Google

Officers were called to Canal Street, Amblecote, at about 5.30pm on Monday.

People reported seeing a number of police vehicles in the area along with officers.

Police said when officers arrived and searched the area, there was no sign of the group.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We were called to a report of men fighting with a machete and a baseball bat on a canal towpath at Canal Street, Amblecote, at around 5.30pm on Monday.

"Officers arrived and searched the area, but there was no sign of the group and no reported injuries."

Crime
News
Stourbridge
Dudley
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News