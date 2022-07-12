Police called to reports of 'men fighting with machete and baseball bat' on canal towpath

Officers were called to Canal Street, Amblecote, at about 5.30pm on Monday.
People reported seeing a number of police vehicles in the area along with officers.
Police said when officers arrived and searched the area, there was no sign of the group.
A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We were called to a report of men fighting with a machete and a baseball bat on a canal towpath at Canal Street, Amblecote, at around 5.30pm on Monday.
"Officers arrived and searched the area, but there was no sign of the group and no reported injuries."