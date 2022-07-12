Man charged over string of drugs offences in Rugeley

Police stopped a man who was riding an e-scooter alongside another man who was walking on St Pauls Road.

Three phones were recovered and a search of an address near Horse Fair led to the discovery of a quantity of class A drugs, a quantity of cash, scales, a CS gas canister and a quantity of class B drugs.

Fabian Maxwell, aged 28, of Chestnut Court, Horsefair, Rugeley, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A – crack cocaine, possess a controlled drug of class B – cannabis, possess a weapon for the discharge of a noxious gas, driving whilst disqualified and using a motor vehicle on a road without third party insurance.

He is due to appear before magistrates at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Tuesday.

A 25-year-old man, from London, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug, possession of an offensive weapon for the discharge of a noxious gas and being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.