Schoolboy denies killing 15-year-old in Wolverhampton

Zane Smart

Zane Smart, aged 15, died from his injuries after being allegedly stabbed twice in The Haymarket area of Pendeford on May 27.

At a hearing at Wolverhampton Court Court today a teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty to his murder and to having a bladed article.

An application for bail on behalf of the defendant by Mr Jonathan Rose QC was denied.

Judge Michael Chambers QC remanded the defendant in youth detention. A two-week trial is due to be held in February.