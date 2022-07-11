Schoolboy denies killing 15-year-old in Wolverhampton

Zane Smart, aged 15, died from his injuries after being allegedly stabbed twice in The Haymarket area of Pendeford on May 27.
At a hearing at Wolverhampton Court Court today a teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty to his murder and to having a bladed article.
An application for bail on behalf of the defendant by Mr Jonathan Rose QC was denied.
Judge Michael Chambers QC remanded the defendant in youth detention. A two-week trial is due to be held in February.
Zane's funeral was held in Cardiff last month. Since his death his family have launched a fundraising appeal in his memory aimed to fund emergency bleed control kits to help tackle knife injuries.