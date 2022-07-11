Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Schoolboy denies killing 15-year-old in Wolverhampton

By Deborah HardimanPendefordCrimePublished:

A 16-year-old has pleaded not guilty to murdering another schoolboy in Wolverhampton.

Zane Smart
Zane Smart

Zane Smart, aged 15, died from his injuries after being allegedly stabbed twice in The Haymarket area of Pendeford on May 27.

At a hearing at Wolverhampton Court Court today a teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty to his murder and to having a bladed article.

An application for bail on behalf of the defendant by Mr Jonathan Rose QC was denied.

Judge Michael Chambers QC remanded the defendant in youth detention. A two-week trial is due to be held in February.

Zane's funeral was held in Cardiff last month. Since his death his family have launched a fundraising appeal in his memory aimed to fund emergency bleed control kits to help tackle knife injuries.

Crime
News
Pendeford
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News