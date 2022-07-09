Dangerous driver jailed for high-speed chase and driving at police car

Crankhall Lane pictured. Photo: Google

Ashley Wilkins was at the wheel of a blue Vauxhall Corsa driven along several Wednesbury streets, including Crankhall Lane, in Friar Park. Walsall Road and Park Lane, near Ikea, on July 26, 2019.

Prosecuting barrister Mr Gerry Birmingham said the 26-year-old, of Abberley Street, Dudley, who was on licence for a previous burglary offence, had been in the car with two other people.

Wilkins sped off after seeing a patrol car in the area at about 1.15am, reaching speeds of up to 60 mph in 30mph residential streets.

His car was seen to cross traffic lights on red, speed over road humps, drive on the wrong side of the road and spin round in handbrake turns during the incident, which only came to an end when the car was dumped in Park Lane, near Gallagher Retail Park, and the occupants fled on foot.

Mr Birmingham told Wolverhampton Crown Court: "The pursuit was continuing and the helicopter was called to assist. They were able to record the dangerous driving from the air, including the car going the wrong way at the roundabout. It was spun round at 180 degrees and it went out of control on at least two occasions.

"The second time it was spun round and facing a marked police vehicle to which it was driven at, causing damage to the front of the police car. It gave the appearance that this was a deliberate act in an attempt to dissuade the officers from following.

"The police officers were able to see the face of the person at the wheel and it was the face of the person who was subsequently arrested. All three occupants exited and ran in different directions. The driver was seen to run into a garden. The dog handler was called in and because of the actions of the defendant, the dog was ordered to pin him down which it did and he was arrested.

"When the vehicle was checked there was a small amount of cannabis in the driver's door which was seized by the officers."

Mr Birmingham said West Midlands Police was left with a repair bill totalling £4,102.49 for the patrol car.

Having been allowed bail, Wilkins then failed to turn up for a court appearance on September 6, 2019, and remained on the run until he was recently arrested and recalled to prison.

The sentencing hearing on Friday was told that Wilkins had four previous convictions from eight offences dating to a theft offence in 2014. In 2017 he was convicted for burglary and attempted burglary.

Mitigating barrister Jason Holt said that at the time of the offence his client had a job and that his partner was standing by him.

For the latest offence Wilkins pleaded guilty to an offence each of dangerous driving, criminal damage, possession of a quantity of cannabis, driving without insurance, driving not in accordance with a licence and failing to attend court.