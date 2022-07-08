Police fire Taser and gun after man seen with machete in Bloxwich

Police were called after an off-duty police officer saw the man with the weapon in Harden Road.

West Midlands Police said a Taser and police gun were discharged, but no-one was injured.

A 52-year-old man was detained under the Mental Health Act.

It happened at about 6.15pm on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "A 52-year-old man has been detained under the Mental Health Act following an incident in Bloxwich on Tuesday.

"At around 6.15pm, an off-duty police officer spotted a man armed with a machete on Harden Road, Bloxwich.

"Firearms officers were sent to the scene and the man was detained.