Police fire Taser and gun after man seen with machete in Bloxwich

Police were called after an off-duty police officer saw the man with the weapon in Harden Road.
West Midlands Police said a Taser and police gun were discharged, but no-one was injured.
A 52-year-old man was detained under the Mental Health Act.
It happened at about 6.15pm on Tuesday.
A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "A 52-year-old man has been detained under the Mental Health Act following an incident in Bloxwich on Tuesday.
"At around 6.15pm, an off-duty police officer spotted a man armed with a machete on Harden Road, Bloxwich.
"Firearms officers were sent to the scene and the man was detained.
"During the incident, a Taser and a police firearm were discharged, but no one was injured."