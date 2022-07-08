Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Machete gang knock out man after jumping out of car in Dudley

By Eleanor LawsonDudleyCrimePublished:

A man was knocked unconscious and suffered a broken rib after being assaulted by a gang armed with a machete in Dudley.

Police want to speak to the people captured in this CCTV footage.
Police want to speak to the people captured in this CCTV footage.

The victim, who is in his 30s, was punched and stamped on by attackers who jumped out of a nearby car in Castle Street on May 29.

As well as being briefly knocked out, the victim sustained cuts, bruises, and a broken rib when he was attacked at around 9.30pm.

One of the men was armed with a machete but it was not used in this attack.

Police are now appealing for information on three people captured by CCTV footage.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We want to speak to this trio after another man was briefly knocked unconscious after being assaulted in Dudley.

"Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website and quote 20/468183/22."

Crime
News
Dudley
Local Hubs
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News