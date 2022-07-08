Machete gang knock out man after jumping out of car in Dudley

Police want to speak to the people captured in this CCTV footage.

The victim, who is in his 30s, was punched and stamped on by attackers who jumped out of a nearby car in Castle Street on May 29.

As well as being briefly knocked out, the victim sustained cuts, bruises, and a broken rib when he was attacked at around 9.30pm.

One of the men was armed with a machete but it was not used in this attack.

Police are now appealing for information on three people captured by CCTV footage.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We want to speak to this trio after another man was briefly knocked unconscious after being assaulted in Dudley.