Man who threatened to shoot woman found guilty

By Deborah HardimanKingswinfordCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A man who "lost it" during a row with a woman during which he held a shotgun to her head has been found guilty of assaulting her.

Wolverhampton Crown Court
Jonathon Bradley was arrested after officers were called to the property in Kingswinford on September 3, 2019 after a neighbour overheard a man’s voice shout “I will kill you” and a woman screaming “help me”.

The victim also showed the police photographs of injuries she had previously suffered dating to 2014.

The defendant, 52, had denied three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, one count each of assault by beating, making threats to kill and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. But the jury found him guilty of all the counts at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday.

He told the jury that the woman had a drinking problem which contributed to their relationship breakdown at the time.

Bradley, of Gower Avenue, Kingswinford, had also pleaded guilty to possessing a shotgun without a firearms certificate and possessing ammunition without a certificate ahead of the trial.

The case was adjourned until July 29 when he will be sentenced.

