Driver pleads not guilty to causing Walsall cyclist's death

Florentine Chinanga–Chou

Florentine Chinanga–Chou died after his bicycle was struck by a red Vauxhall Corsa, in Midland Road, Darlaston, in the early hours of November 27, 2020.

Car driver Christopher James Talbot, 38, of Walsall, faced a charge of causing the cyclist's death at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday(7).

The case relates to an alleged ram raid incident at Boots, in Dudley Street, Wolverhampton, after which the same car was allegedly in collision with Mr Chinanga–Chou a short time later.

Talbot, of Birchills Street, Birchills, Walsall, was remanded in custody. Mr Chinanga–Chou, of Darlaston, was treated by emergency services following the collision, but despite their efforts he was confirmed dead at the scene.

Following his death his family said Mr Chinanga–Chou had been stolen from them "in the cruellest of manner”.