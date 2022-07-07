Notification Settings

Driver pleads not guilty to causing Walsall cyclist's death

By Deborah Hardiman

A man accused of causing the death by dangerous driving of a 19-year-old cyclist has pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Florentine Chinanga–Chou
Florentine Chinanga–Chou died after his bicycle was struck by a red Vauxhall Corsa, in Midland Road, Darlaston, in the early hours of November 27, 2020.

Car driver Christopher James Talbot, 38, of Walsall, faced a charge of causing the cyclist's death at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday(7).

The case relates to an alleged ram raid incident at Boots, in Dudley Street, Wolverhampton, after which the same car was allegedly in collision with Mr Chinanga–Chou a short time later.

Talbot, of Birchills Street, Birchills, Walsall, was remanded in custody. Mr Chinanga–Chou, of Darlaston, was treated by emergency services following the collision, but despite their efforts he was confirmed dead at the scene.

Following his death his family said Mr Chinanga–Chou had been stolen from them "in the cruellest of manner”.

The trial date has been set for November and Talbot was remanded in custody until then.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

