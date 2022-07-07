Cowboy builder whose work was so bad it left woman's home uninhabitable is jailed

Dudley Council

In a case brought against him by Dudley Council’s trading standards, Gary Davies of Cannon Drive, Bilston, who traded as G Davies and Son, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on June 9.

He pleaded guilty to carrying out building work which contravened professional diligence and for not issuing cancellation rights to the consumer.

In May 2018 the householder had contacted Davies after she had become the victim of a rogue trader, who had carried out poor quality building work at her home address in Dudley.

Davies said he would put right the work carried out by the previous trader, saying: “Don’t worry, it won’t be painful, only to your bank account”.

Over the next nine months Davies carried out substantial refurbishment work at the address, charging her £19,760 in the process.

Despite Davies’ assurances, the quality of the work carried out by him was so bad the customer's house was left in an uninhabitable state, and she was forced to live with her children whilst his work was corrected by other tradespeople.

The court also heard how Davies had not given the consumer their statutory cancellation rights when he was required to do so.

Davies appeared for sentencing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on June 29.

Councillor Ian Bevan, Dudley Council's cabinet member for public health, said: "This is a shocking case, which saw a vulnerable resident targeted twice by shoddy builders.

"Mr Davies caused a great deal of distress and upheaval to his victim, and I’m pleased the judge chose a custodial sentence.