Cannock man, 23, jailed after being caught with crack cocaine in his trousers

Daniel Lee Gillis, aged 23, was jailed for four years and six months at Stafford Crown Court on June 29 after admitting possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A and possession of a controlled drug of class B.
The court heard how officers stopped a blue BMW which was travelling along Cannock Road in Chadsmoor on October 15 last year.
Gillis, who was the front seat passenger, was detained for a drug search, leading officers to the discovery of £230 in cash and ten individual wraps of crack cocaine in his trousers.
A subsequent search of Gillis' home address on Newhall Street in Cannock uncovered a further £102 in cash, a tub containing cannabis and items used in the production of crack cocaine.
Detective Sergeant Jon Bradbury, the officer in charge of the case, said: “Officers achieved this result through effective proactive policing out on our streets.
“I am happy that these substances have been taken out of circulation and that Gillis is now out of our community."