Police seek man who allegedly kissed boy on cheek whilst travelling on bus

By Nathan Rowe

An image has been released of a man who allegedly approached a young boy on a bus and kissed him on the cheek.

Police want to speak to this man
Police have released the image after an incident which took place on a bus travelling on Birmingham Road, Dudley, at 1.20pm on Saturday.

It is believed a man approached the young boy, who was with an adult, and kissed him on the cheek before sitting down on a different part of the bus.

Then as the man left the bus at Dudley bus station, he tried again to kiss the boy, this time on the hand.

A spokesperson for Dudley police said: "A man approached the boy, who was with an adult, and kissed him on the cheek before sitting on another part of the bus.

"He then tried to kiss the boy on his hand as he got off the bus at Dudley bus station.

"We’ve been carrying out enquiries to identify the suspect and if you recognise the man in the image please contact us via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk or call 101, quoting 20/607810/22."

