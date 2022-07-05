Fly-tipping council worker dumped plumbing waste and 'gloated' to colleagues

Peter Harris, 66, of The Serpentine, Kidderminster, was found guilty of two counts of fly-tipping following a trial at Worcester Crown Court in March.

At a recent sentencing hearing Harris was given four months in prison, suspended by 12 months, for each offence.

Harris has been ordered during the period of the suspension to wear an electronic tag, was given a curfew from 7pm until 7am and was also ordered to do 150 hours of unpaid work.

At the trial in March the court heard that in early 2019 Harris had dumped waste on Sandy Lane, Blakedown and on the Kingsway in Stourport-on-Severn.

The waste included plumbing materials and builders’ sacks.

An investigation by Wyre Forest District Council's environmental protection officer tracked down the plumbing company where the waste had come from.

The firm was able to identify Harris as the person they had employed to remove the waste.

The court heard that at the time of the incident Harris was a Wyre Forest District Council employee.

After his fly-tipping had been reported, he had thanked the officer who had to clean it up and gloated about his actions to a colleague.

Councillor John Thomas, Wyre Forest District Council’s cabinet member for operational services, said: “I hope this case sends out the clear message that environmental crime is a crime against everyone, and it will not be tolerated.

“Where we have the evidence, we will – and do – prosecute, whoever the perpetrator is.

"Fly-tipping is a drain on our resources, which could be better used in other ways to keep the district clean and green. I would urge anyone with any information on any incident to contact us.”