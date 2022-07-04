Notification Settings

Two men charged after police race to burglary scene in four minutes

By Eleanor Lawson

Two men have been charged with burglary after local response officers arrived at the scene of a break-in Coven within four minutes.

Police arrived at the scene of the burglary within four minutes
At approximately 3.50pm on Sunday, police received reports of an ongoing burglary at a commercial premises on Brewood Road.

As a result of the force’s new operating model, local response officers managed to arrive at the scene within four minutes.

Radoslaw Kupidlowski, 36, of Dunstall Road, Wolverhampton, was arrested and charged with burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal, possession of a controlled drug of class A and burglary dwelling and theft – no violence.

Seweryn Petryw, 27, of Showell Road, Wolverhampton, was arrested and charged with burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal, possession of a controlled drug of class A and attempted burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal.

They were both due to appear before magistrates at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Monday.

A 19-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A drug, and she has since been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

