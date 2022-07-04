Thieves stole lifesaving equipment from fire engine as crew battled Kingstanding gas explosion

The explosion in Kingstanding killed one person

Grandmother Doreen Rees-Bibb died during the explosion on Dulwich Road, Kingstanding, on Sunday, June 26, which injured five people and destroyed or damaged six houses.

West Midlands Police revealed today whilst heroic residents and fire crews tried to save lives someone prised open a cabinet on a fire engine at the scene and helped themselves to vital safety equipment.

A pump, cutters, a hose and bolt croppers were taken from the fire engine and detectives are combing through footage from the area to identify the offenders.

Chief Inspector Kelly Monaghan said: “This is a despicable act during a serious incident when other members of the public were acting so heroically and selflessly.

“The items stolen are essential for firefighters to act quickly and save lives when it matters most, just like we saw in Kingstanding on Sunday.”

She added: "A side shutter was prised open and a pump, cutters, a hose and bolt croppers were taken. We’re already looking at footage from the area to identify the offenders."

If anyone has any information please contact us via Live Chat on our website quoting 20/591089/22 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.