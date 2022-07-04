More arrests in crackdown on crime and bad behaviour in Stafford

Stafford's Market Square

Action to kerb the problems followed a series of incidents in Stafford relating to drugs, violence and antisocial behaviour also resulted in dispersal orders being issued.

Those issued with Community Protection Notices will be required to improve their behaviour or risk facing criminal charges. While others have been referred to the Crown Prosecution Service(CPS) for a decision on whether court action will be required.

Chief Inspector Giles Parsons, of Stafford Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "We have been seeing some problems with young people getting involved in violence, criminal damage and some antisocial behaviour. These are being taken seriously and have been a priority for us over the last few months.

"We have seen issues in the town centre, Victoria Park and the thoroughfare streets. We have been doing a lot of proactive work.

"In the last five weeks we have arrested six young people for offences relating to damage, violence and antisocial behaviour in the vicinity. A number of cases are waiting for CPS decisions. Some have been referred to the Youth Offending team for intervention. A number have been dealt with by way of community protection warning notices and this notifies them of the things that will not be tolerated.

"We are seeing an improvement in the situation and we have increased our presence in the vicinity as a result. Obviously we want the town centre to be a safe place and we will continue to take positive action."

Incidents have included where teenage boys, including a 15-year-old from Codsall, a 16-year-old from Billbrook and a 16-year-old from Stafford, were arrested in relation to an assault last month.

Officers have been investigating reports that slabs were damaged at the Victoria Park bandstand on May 7. And reports that shop windows were smashed in Gaolgate Street on May 17, and the following day a group of boys were spotted on top of a building, in Market Square.

In separate incidents seven men were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cocaine at two premises in the town as part of efforts to target dealers.

The action comes as operations at Stafford Police Station have been expanded to include response teams as part of the force's new policing model which was rolled out last week.

The local policing area is based on council boundaries and includes borough towns and villages - Stafford, Stone, Eccleshall, Gnosall, Great Hayward, Hixon and surrounding villages. However, Penkridge and Acton Trussell are covered by the South Staffordshire local policing hub.