Murder charge court appearance after man found dead at his home

Slawomir Tumilowicz, aged 37 of Chelmar Close, was appearing at Coventry Magistrates Court on Monday.
It is believed the two men lived together. The post mortem did not reveal a definitive cause of death.
A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "Specially trained officers continue to support the family of the 38-year-old man who died in hospital.
"A post mortem examination was not definitive and further tests will be required to confirm the exact cause of death.
"Our investigation into his death continues and anyone with information should message us via Live Chat on our website west-midlands.police.uk quoting investigation number 20/603446/22."