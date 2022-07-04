Teenagers and man charged with murdering Wolverhampton schoolboy appear in court

Ronan Kanda was stabbed to death in Wolverhampton

Ronan Kanda, also aged 16, was stabbed twice during an alleged incident, in Mount Road, in Lanesfield near his home on Wednesday, June 29.

On Monday 20-year-old Josiah Francis appeared at the town's magistrates court charged with murder and an offence of possession of a blade.

The 16-year-old youths, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also appeared charged with murder.

No pleas were entered by any of the defendants and no application for bail on Francis' behalf.

District Judge Michael Wheeler told Francis: "You have been charged with offences of murder and possession of a blade. Murder cases are heard at the crown court

"They can hear your matter on Wednesday so I can remand you in custody until then."

The two youths were remanded in youth detention also until July 6 when the matter is due to be heard at Wolverhampton Crown Court.