Arsonists petrol bomb family home where children were sleeping

Police have issued an appeal after the arson attack, which took place in Springfield, Birmingham. in the early hours of Monday.

The alarm was raised at 3am after a bottle of flammable substance was lit and thrown at the property on Silverton Crescent, where a family with young children were sleeping.

All in the building were safe and minimal damage was caused, however it is believed the attack was targeted and the outcome could have been far more serious.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We are talking to neighbours and collating CCTV but we would also like to hear from anyone with information to help our investigation.