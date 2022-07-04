Aldridge teenager charged with terrorism offences after being found with explosives

Counter Terrorism Policing Unit is dealing with the case

Vaughn Conrad John Dolphin, aged 19, was arrested on the night of 27 June at an address in Cheshire on suspicion of terror offences.

Today (Monday) he was charged with eight counts under the Terrorism Act and two under the Explosive Substances Act.

A spokesman for the Counter Terrorism Unit said: "It’s alleged the 19-year-old was in possession of quantities of explosive substances contrary to section 4 (1) of the Explosive Substances Act 1883.

"He’s also charged with two counts of sharing online material that could encourage the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism, contrary to section 2(1)(d) of the Terrorism Act 2006."

The spokesman added: "And the teenager faces six counts of possessing documents of a kind likely to be useful to a someone committing or preparing an act of terrorism, contrary to section 58(1)(b) of the Terrorism Act 2000."