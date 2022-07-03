Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man and two teenage boys charged with murdering 16-year-old in Wolverhampton

By Nathan RoweWolverhamptonCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A man and two teenagers have been charged with murdering a schoolboy who was stabbed to death in Wolverhampton.

Ronan Kanda died on Wednesday evening
Ronan Kanda died on Wednesday evening

Ronan Kanda was attacked on Mount Road, in Lanesfield, shortly before 9pm on Wednesday.

The 16-year-old died at the scene and a murder investigation was promptly launched, with a a post-mortem revealing he had been stabbed twice.

Josiah Francis, 20, of Westcote Avenue, Birmingham, has now been charged with murder, along with two 16-year-old boys who cannot be named for legal reasons.

All three will appear before Wolverhampton magistrates tomorrow.

A 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man held earlier this week have been released on police bail.

Tributes have been paid after a 16-year-old was fatally stabbed

Yesterday Ronan's devastated family issued a tribute to him. In it they said: "Ronan was a kind-hearted, loving, caring 16-year-old. Our son and a brother who would do anything for anyone. He was a funny character who made everyone laugh around him.

"He is taken from us cruelly and our hearts are broken. We want everyone to pray for his soul now.

"We will always love you our son and my brother and you will live within us now."

Police are still continuing investigations and examining CCTV and forensic evidence.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time and who may have captured dashcam footage of the attack or the build-up to it."

Anyone with information can contact the police via Live Chat on the force's website or by calling 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Quote reference number 3854-290622.

Crime
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News