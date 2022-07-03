Man and two teenage boys charged with murdering 16-year-old in Wolverhampton

Ronan Kanda died on Wednesday evening

Ronan Kanda was attacked on Mount Road, in Lanesfield, shortly before 9pm on Wednesday.

The 16-year-old died at the scene and a murder investigation was promptly launched, with a a post-mortem revealing he had been stabbed twice.

Josiah Francis, 20, of Westcote Avenue, Birmingham, has now been charged with murder, along with two 16-year-old boys who cannot be named for legal reasons.

All three will appear before Wolverhampton magistrates tomorrow.

A 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man held earlier this week have been released on police bail.

Tributes have been paid after a 16-year-old was fatally stabbed

Yesterday Ronan's devastated family issued a tribute to him. In it they said: "Ronan was a kind-hearted, loving, caring 16-year-old. Our son and a brother who would do anything for anyone. He was a funny character who made everyone laugh around him.

"He is taken from us cruelly and our hearts are broken. We want everyone to pray for his soul now.

"We will always love you our son and my brother and you will live within us now."

Police are still continuing investigations and examining CCTV and forensic evidence.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time and who may have captured dashcam footage of the attack or the build-up to it."