Thieves crash Ford Transit van into Cannock home after police chase

The van crashed into a Cannock home

Staffordshire Police Road Traffic Unit officers spotted the van, which had been stolen from the West Midlands, in Cannock this afternoon (Saturday).

The driver of the van tried to escape the officers but eventually lost control and crashed through a fence and damaged a van.

Staffordshire Police RTU tweeted: "This van had been stolen from the West Midlands area and was seen in the Cannock Police area today by our Officers.