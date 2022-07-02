Notification Settings

Thieves crash Ford Transit van into Cannock home after police chase

By Adam Smith

A Ford Transit van crashed into a Cannock home by thieves after being chased by the police.

The van crashed into a Cannock home

Staffordshire Police Road Traffic Unit officers spotted the van, which had been stolen from the West Midlands, in Cannock this afternoon (Saturday).

The driver of the van tried to escape the officers but eventually lost control and crashed through a fence and damaged a van.

Staffordshire Police RTU tweeted: "This van had been stolen from the West Midlands area and was seen in the Cannock Police area today by our Officers.

"The vehicle tried to make off from Officers which resulted in a short pursuit before the vehicle crashed. 4 x persons on their way to Custody for numerous offences."

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

