Solihull man arrested on suspicion of murder after man he shared Solihull home with died

STAFFORD COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 05/02/2019 - House Fire in Sycamore Lane, Highfields, Stafford....

At 12.40am, West Midlands Ambulance alerted the police a man was in cardiac arrest in the Smiths Wood house.

Following treatment at the scene he was taken to hospital where he died. A post-mortem examination to find the cause of the man’s death is being undertaken today.

Specially trained officers are supporting the family of the 38-year-old.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We’ve spoken to people in the area and forensic teams have examined the house on Chelmar Close, which we believe the two men shared.

"If you can help with our investigation, send us a message via Live Chat on our website west-midlands.police.uk quoting investigation number 20/603446/22.